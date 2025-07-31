Mahesh Shetty takes over revenue head for entertainment at JioStar

JioStar just named Mahesh Shetty as its new Head of Revenue for Entertainment, taking over from Ajit Varghese. Shetty will now lead how JioStar makes money from TV and digital markets—a big move announced by CEO Kevin Vaz.

Shetty's role is crucial in the current media landscape This isn't just a title change—Shetty's job is to bring together ad revenue from both TV and digital, right when the media world is changing fast (especially after the Reliance-Disney merger).

With his background in cross-platform sales, he's seen as the right person to help JioStar grow smarter.

Shetty has a solid background in advertising and client engagement Shetty's been in the game for nearly 30 years, working at places like Viacom18, Radio Mirchi, and PepsiCo before joining JioStar.

He knows both client engagement and advertising inside out—skills that should come in handy now.