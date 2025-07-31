'Manasantha Nuvve' to introduce new character, Aditya: Details here
Deepu Kolli, best known for playing Constable Manju in Manjula Katha, is stepping into the role of Aditya on the hit Telugu drama Manasantha Nuvve.
The show follows Sindhu and Yashaswi's journey, and Kolli's arrival promises to shake things up with more emotion and fresh storylines.
New twists expected as Kolli joins the team
Kolli's entry is expected to bring new energy and unexpected twists to a series already loved for its take on love and life's ups and downs.
Fans are buzzing about how his character will mix with the current cast and change what happens next.
His journey so far in Telugu TV
He made a name for himself with his layered performance in Manjula Katha, but he's also shown range in Sundarakanda and Swathi Chinukulu—nailing both funny moments and villain roles.
His versatility has made him one to watch in Telugu TV.