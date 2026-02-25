'I love you all': Arijit Singh thanks fans
Arijit Singh surprised everyone last month by announcing he's done with playback singing—no new film songs from him.
But in his first post since then, he hopped on X to thank fans, saying, "Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you."
Naturally, the internet lit up.
He has plenty of unreleased songs
If you're worried about missing his voice, don't stress yet. Arijit explained there are still plenty of unreleased tracks in the pipeline:
"Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs is not less, you know. ... there are so many unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. Maybe through this whole year. Maybe it will touch next year too."
So expect new releases through this year and maybe even into next.
Fellow singer Shreya Ghoshal supported him
His retirement announcement got a lot of attention online. Fellow singer Shreya Ghoshal showed her support, while fans debated if Arijit might change his mind down the line.
For now though, it looks like he's sticking to his decision—but he's making sure listeners feel appreciated.