'I love you all': Arijit Singh thanks fans

He has plenty of unreleased songs

If you're worried about missing his voice, don't stress yet. Arijit explained there are still plenty of unreleased tracks in the pipeline:

"Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs is not less, you know. ... there are so many unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. Maybe through this whole year. Maybe it will touch next year too."

So expect new releases through this year and maybe even into next.