OTT: When, where to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'I, Nobody'
What's the story
The Malayalam thriller I, Nobody, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and directed by Nisam Basheer, will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from August 25. The film was released in theaters on July 9 and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. It is a joint production of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment.
Film overview
This is what happens in the movie
In I, Nobody, Sukumaran plays Rajeevan, a government employee who unwittingly becomes a witness to a bank robbery.
The movie also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hakkim Shajahan, Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan, Nandhu, and Madhupal in pivotal roles.
It is a reunion of Basheer with writer Sameer Abdul after their successful project Rorschach starring Mammootty.
Production details
Technical team and action choreographers of the film
The technical team includes cinematographer Dinesh Purushothaman, music director Jakes Bejoy and editor Ramees MB.
The action sequences were choreographed by Yannick Ben, Kalai Kingson, and Amith Jolly Bastin.
Up next, Sukumaran will be seen in multiple projects, including Khalifa, Daayra, and Varanasi.