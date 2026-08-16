The film was released in July

OTT: When, where to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'I, Nobody'

By Isha Sharma 03:49 pm Aug 16, 202603:49 pm

What's the story

The Malayalam thriller I, Nobody, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and directed by Nisam Basheer, will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from August 25. The film was released in theaters on July 9 and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. It is a joint production of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment.