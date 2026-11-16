'I Play Rocky' biopic about Stallone nears ₹1cr in India
I Play Rocky, the biopic about Sylvester Stallone's early days, is close to crossing ₹1 crore at the Indian box office, bringing its total net collection to ₹99 lakh after three days.
Even with just 217 screens and losing some screens after opening day, the film has kept viewers interested and pulled in ₹37 lakh on day three alone.
'I Play Rocky' tops $1.7 million worldwide
The movie is also making waves worldwide, collecting over $1.7 million so far.
North America brought in $954,138 after a slow start, and the UK added another £6,516 ($811,489).
Clearly, Stallone's underdog journey with Rocky still connects with fans everywhere.