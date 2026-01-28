Sylvester Stallone biopic 'I Play Rocky' gets November release

Amazon MGM's upcoming film, I Play Rocky, will be released on November 20, following a limited premiere on November 13. The release date has been strategically chosen to coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday season and the 50th anniversary of the original Oscar-winning boxing drama Rocky. The film is a retelling of how the iconic movie was made and serves as a biopic of actor Sylvester Stallone , reported Variety.

Production insights 'I Play Rocky' cast and crew details The film stars Anthony Ippolito as a young Stallone, with Stephan James portraying Carl Weathers, who played Rocky's rival Apollo Creed. Other notable cast members include AnnaSophia Robb, Matt Dillon, P.J. Byrne, Tracy Letts, and Jay Duplass. Directed by Peter Farrelly of Green Book fame, the screenplay was written by Peter Gamble. Farrelly also produced the film along with former Warner Bros. film chief Toby Emmerich and Christian Baha.

Career evolution Stallone's journey from struggling actor to 'Rocky' star Before the release of Rocky, Stallone was a struggling actor with a partially paralyzed face and a speech impediment. At 29, he wrote the script for Rocky as his ticket to success, but refused to sell the rights unless he was cast in the lead role. Despite being offered six-figure deals for the film, Stallone chose to fund production for less than $1 million himself.

