Deep Purple's Ian Gillan hospitalized, band cancels concerts
What's the story
Ian Gillan, the legendary lead vocalist of the iconic rock band Deep Purple, has been hospitalized due to a "medical emergency." The news was shared by the band on their Facebook page on Saturday (local time). As a result, two scheduled performances in Leipzig and Hamburg have been canceled. The nature of Gillan's medical condition has not been revealed yet.
Statement
'Unable to perform as scheduled'
The band's statement read, "With great disappointment, Deep Purple must announce that they are unable to perform as scheduled tonight at the QI Arena (Leipzig) and tomorrow evening at the Sporthalle (Hamburg)."
"This comes as a result of a medical emergency involving Ian Gillan, which has resulted in his current hospitalization."
The band also assured fans that all purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates.
Health updates
Gillan spoke about eye ailment last year
In a November 2025 interview with Uncut magazine, Gillan (81) had revealed that he was suffering from an eye ailment.
"It's one of those things," he had said. "I've only got 30% vision. That won't get better."
However, months later, he dismissed rumors of retiring due to his eyesight issues.
The band is currently on their SPLAT! world tour, which will continue until June 2027 with a final concert in Poland.
Career highlights
Meanwhile, Glenn Hughes announced retirement from touring
Gillan has been the frontman of Deep Purple since 1992 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2016.
The current lineup also features guitarist Simon McBride, bassist Roger Glover, drummer Ian Paice, and keyboardist Don Airey.
This latest development comes just months after fellow rock legend Glenn Hughes announced his retirement from touring due to health issues ahead of open-heart surgery.