iBomma owner arrested for piracy gets bail after 3 months

Ravi, 39, was arrested in Hyderabad (arrest date not specified in source).

He's believed to have started iBomma (the source does not state when it was started) and later Bappam, running over 65 mirror sites that uploaded newly released Telugu theatrical and OTT films in HD quality—causing huge losses to the film industry.

Police say they seized hard drives with over 21,000 films and data for about five million users.

For bail, Ravi must execute a personal bond for ₹25,000 and two sureties each of equal sum, surrender his passport of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and avoid travel or any piracy-related activity.