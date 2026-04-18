Ice Spice slapped by fan at McDonald's, rapper's lawyer reacts
What's the story
In a shocking incident, American rapper Ice Spice (Isis Naija Gaston) was slapped by a fan during an altercation at a McDonald's in Los Angeles. The incident, which took place earlier this week, was captured on CCTV and subsequently shared online by TMZ. Eyewitness accounts suggest that tensions escalated quickly inside the fast-food restaurant after a heated exchange between Ice Spice and a woman.
Legal action
Ice Spice's lawyer vows to take action
Following the incident, Ice Spice's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, has announced plans to press charges. He told Page Six, "The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD, and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly." "We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."
Incident details
Fan claims she was only trying to show support
The fan involved in the incident, identified as Vayah, revealed her side of the story with TMZ. She alleged that Ice Spice was dismissive when approached, adding that she was simply trying to show support to the musician. Vayah alleged that the situation escalated after Ice Spice called her a "bitch," prompting her to slap the rapper. Footage shows Ice Spice seated in a booth with a friend when Vayah got up from her table to approach them.
Outside the restaurant
Footage captures the chaos that ensued
After the fight, Vayah was seen being escorted out of the restaurant while Ice Spice climbed over tables to follow her. In a separate clip filmed from across the street, Vayah appears to throw another punch at Ice Spice, leading to a further scuffle. The singer reportedly also got into an argument with a group of men who were allegedly with the attacker.