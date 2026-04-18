Ice Spice slapped by fan at McDonald's, rapper's lawyer reacts

In a shocking incident, American rapper Ice Spice (Isis Naija Gaston) was slapped by a fan during an altercation at a McDonald's in Los Angeles. The incident, which took place earlier this week, was captured on CCTV and subsequently shared online by TMZ. Eyewitness accounts suggest that tensions escalated quickly inside the fast-food restaurant after a heated exchange between Ice Spice and a woman.

Legal action Ice Spice's lawyer vows to take action Following the incident, Ice Spice's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, has announced plans to press charges. He told Page Six, "The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD, and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly." "We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."

Incident details Fan claims she was only trying to show support The fan involved in the incident, identified as Vayah, revealed her side of the story with TMZ. She alleged that Ice Spice was dismissive when approached, adding that she was simply trying to show support to the musician. Vayah alleged that the situation escalated after Ice Spice called her a "bitch," prompting her to slap the rapper. Footage shows Ice Spice seated in a booth with a friend when Vayah got up from her table to approach them.

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