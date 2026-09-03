George Michael's 'Faith' music video guitar to be auctioned
What's the story
The iconic acoustic guitar strummed by George Michael in the 1987 Faith music video is set to go under the hammer. The Gretsch Synchromatic 160, with a sunburst finish, is estimated to sell for between £60K and £120K (₹76.5L to ₹1.54cr). It comes with a case that has "Rockabilly Rebel" pasted on it, a nod to the 1950s-inspired sound of Faith. The song was from Michael's debut solo album of the same name, which sold over 25 million copies worldwide.
Collection details
Guitar is part of larger collection of memorabilia
The guitar is part of a larger auction featuring items from the archive of Siobhan Bailey, Michael's former personal assistant who passed away in 2014.
The collection includes 31 other items such as gold and platinum disks, tour programs, and a metal lighthouse statue gifted to Michael by Malaga city council in 1989.
Bailey worked for the pop star for over two decades and collected a wealth of memorabilia during that time.
Event details
Guitar dubbed 'jewel in the crown'
The auction, organized by Bailey's widower, will be held on October 29 at Sworders in Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex.
The items will be displayed at Sworders's London branch from October 20-27.
Guy Schooling, chairman of Sworders, called the Faith guitar the "jewel in the crown" of the collection and said it gives fans a chance to own pieces of music history that capture Michael's spirit and ambition.
Additional memorabilia
Itineraries from Wham! and Michael's tours to be auctioned
Other notable items in the auction include itineraries from Wham! and Michael's tours, including their historic 1985 visit to China.
A gold disk commemorating 5,00,000 UK sales of Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go is estimated to sell for at least £200 (₹25K).
Earlier this year, Michael's leather jacket from the Faith video sold for £1,76,400 (2.25cr) at Propstore auction.
His Ray-Ban sunglasses from the 1988 Faith Tour will be sold in the upcoming Music Memorabilia Live auction in London.