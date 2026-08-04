'Idhayam Murali' starring Murali hits Netflix August 7 promising laughs
Idhayam Murali, starring Atharvaa Murali, lands on Netflix August 7.
Directed by Aakash Baskaran, this romantic drama dives into the ups and downs of love and figuring yourself out.
The trailer promises a blend of laughs, heartbreaks, and unexpected moments.
Murali recalls romances and space mission
The film follows Idhayam Murali as he looks back on his life before an arranged marriage: think childhood crushes, a college romance with doctor Amudha, and complicated feelings for twin sisters.
His love story takes him all the way to a space mission but leaves things unresolved.
Cast includes Mukhundhan Lohar Mohanan Faasil
Alongside Atharvaa are Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Malavika Mohanan in a special appearance, plus Fahadh Faasil in an extended cameo.
With music by Thaman S and some strong visuals from Manoj Paramahamsa and CH Sai, it's another cool addition to Netflix.