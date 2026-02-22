'Idol' alum Caleb Flynn charged with murdering wife

Ashley's family believes in the investigation

During a 911 call, Caleb told a dispatcher an intruder broke in while the couple's two daughters were home.

Officers arrived to find a chaotic scene—blood in the house, and Ashley already dead.

Investigators believe Caleb staged the break-in; he now faces charges for murder, assault, and tampering with evidence. He pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance.

Ashley's family says they believe the arrest was made carefully and that they "trust the proper steps were taken" as the investigation continues.