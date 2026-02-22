'Idol' alum Caleb Flynn charged with murdering wife
Caleb Flynn, who once competed on American Idol and worked as a music pastor, has been charged with murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, at their Ohio home on February 16.
Police confirmed Ashley had two gunshot wounds, and a 911 call released by authorities contains Caleb saying she was "shot multiple times in the head."
He was arrested three days later and is currently in jail.
Ashley's family believes in the investigation
During a 911 call, Caleb told a dispatcher an intruder broke in while the couple's two daughters were home.
Officers arrived to find a chaotic scene—blood in the house, and Ashley already dead.
Investigators believe Caleb staged the break-in; he now faces charges for murder, assault, and tampering with evidence. He pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance.
Ashley's family says they believe the arrest was made carefully and that they "trust the proper steps were taken" as the investigation continues.