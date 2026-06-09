Don't make James Bond 'woke,' says Idris Elba
What's the story
British actor Idris Elba has recently weighed in on the ongoing speculation about the future of James Bond. In an interview with GQ, he said that the iconic spy character shouldn't be made "woke." He added that some audiences might not also accept a Black actor as Agent 007. "In realistic terms, some markets just don't go for that," Elba said.
Speculation clarified
'That's not what they like in their culture'
Elba, who has been rumored to be in the running to play the next Bond for years, said he felt "complimented" by such speculation. However, he also stressed, "Bond is big all over the world." "[Audiences] won't [all] go for a black male, an African male, playing Bond. That's not what they like in their culture. Period." He added, "Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let's not try and make it woke."
Ongoing projects
Elba currently stars in 'Masters of the Universe'
Currently starring in Masters of the Universe as Man-at-Arms, Elba also joked about his character's appearance, saying it looked nothing like him. "I was a bit conscious about it. But then I was like, 'What are you talking about?! Man-At-Arms could be any color! He's got green legs, for God's sake!'" he added. Meanwhile, the search for the next Bond officially began last month after years of speculation over Daniel Craig's successor. Auditions are already, according to Variety.
Production details
Here's everything we know about next 'Bond' films
The next James Bond film is already taking shape behind the scenes. Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve has been confirmed as the director, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is penning the script. Variety reported that Nina Gold, a leading Hollywood casting director known for her work on franchises like Paddington and Star Wars, is leading the search for the new lead actor. Callum Turner, Henry Cavill, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are rumored to be among the top contenders.