Don't make James Bond 'woke,' says Idris Elba

Speculation clarified

'That's not what they like in their culture'

Elba, who has been rumored to be in the running to play the next Bond for years, said he felt "complimented" by such speculation. However, he also stressed, "Bond is big all over the world." "[Audiences] won't [all] go for a black male, an African male, playing Bond. That's not what they like in their culture. Period." He added, "Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let's not try and make it woke."