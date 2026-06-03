Idris Elba honoured with knighthood from King Charles

Idris Elba , the acclaimed actor known for his roles in The Wire and Luther, has been bestowed with one of the highest honors in the United Kingdom. On Tuesday, King Charles knighted him at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. The honor was given to Elba for his services to young people through various charitable initiatives.

Social media Royal Family shared images from the ceremony The Royal Family shared images from the investiture ceremony on their official Instagram account. The photos showed King Charles tapping a sword on Elba's shoulders as he knelt to receive his knighthood. The caption read, "Congratulations to everyone who received honors at today's Investiture ceremonies, hosted by The King at Windsor Castle. Sir Idris Elba for services to young people."

Philanthropy Elba's work with the King's Trust Elba is a Goodwill Ambassador for The King's Trust and has credited his start in the arts to a grant from the royal charity when he was 18. The honor was announced in King Charles's 2026 New Year's Honours list and became official at the investiture ceremony. Speaking to People at the Hijack S02 premiere in January, Elba said, "I haven't really spoken about it, but I will say that it's a real honor to be recognized for the work."

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