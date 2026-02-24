IHC opens library section dedicated to regional literature

'Bhasha' is part of IHC's Bharat Bodh Kendra

'Bhasha' builds on IHC's Bharat Bodh Kendra and is designed for everyone—including those who aren't native speakers—to explore Indian stories and culture.

A dedicated Hindi collection forms a cornerstone of Bhasha, and it brings together publications in India's languages.

It fits right in with other IHC projects that promote cultural harmony through literature.