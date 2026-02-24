IHC opens library section dedicated to regional literature
India Habitat Centre (IHC) in Delhi just opened 'Bhasha,' a new library section dedicated to regional literature, on International Mother Language Day (Feb 21, 2026).
The idea? To make books in Indian languages more accessible and highlight the country's rich linguistic diversity.
'Bhasha' is part of IHC's Bharat Bodh Kendra
'Bhasha' builds on IHC's Bharat Bodh Kendra and is designed for everyone—including those who aren't native speakers—to explore Indian stories and culture.
A dedicated Hindi collection forms a cornerstone of Bhasha, and it brings together publications in India's languages.
It fits right in with other IHC projects that promote cultural harmony through literature.
Language connects us to our history, says Dr. Madhav
The launch was inaugurated by Dr. Ram Madhav (India Foundation) in the presence of HUDCO Chairman Sanjay Kulshrestha.
Dr. Madhav called libraries "the soul of any institution" and stressed how language connects us to India's history.
IHC Director Prof K G Suresh described Bhasha as a big step forward for the center's cultural mission.