Aditya Chopra, Luv Ranjan get special mention in 'Ikka'

Director's insight

'It was only correct for me to thank them'

Malhotra revealed that Chopra and Ranjan had worked on the script of Ikka. He said, "They (Aditya Chopra and Luv Ranjan) had worked on it. As I have mentioned in many of my interviews, lots of people helped to get this film made." "At one point, both Adi and Luv sir made immense contributions to the script. It was only correct for me to thank them and give credit where its due."