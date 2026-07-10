Aditya Chopra, Luv Ranjan get special mention in 'Ikka'
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, was released on Netflix on Friday. The opening moments of the end credits of the film feature a pleasant surprise, with Aditya Chopra and Luv Ranjan's names appearing under the "Special Thanks" section. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, director Siddharth P Malhotra explained their involvement in the project.
Director's insight
'It was only correct for me to thank them'
Malhotra revealed that Chopra and Ranjan had worked on the script of Ikka. He said, "They (Aditya Chopra and Luv Ranjan) had worked on it. As I have mentioned in many of my interviews, lots of people helped to get this film made." "At one point, both Adi and Luv sir made immense contributions to the script. It was only correct for me to thank them and give credit where its due."
Casting journey
Malhotra on challenges in making 'Ikka'
Malhotra also spoke about the challenges faced during the making of Ikka. He said, "Ikka bante-bante nahin bani. Everyone liked the script. But due to casting issues or financial factors, it didn't materialize." "Iss script pe Adi ne mehnat ki thi; unke baad Luv sir ne bhi mehnat ki thi." The film finally found its lead actors in Deol and Khanna after years of struggle.
Director's absence
Why Malhotra was absent from 'Ikka's screening
Despite the film's release, Malhotra was absent from a recent media screening of Ikka. He explained his absence by saying, "I am in New York for my sister-in-law's daughter's wedding. It's a wedding in my immediate family. So, I had to be here." "My heart and soul are in Mumbai. I wanted to be there for the screening."