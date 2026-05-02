Ilaiyaraaja posts 'Ithu Engal Neethi' lyric, sparking Vijay's TVK speculation
Entertainment
Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja shared an old song from the 1988 film Ithu Engal Neethi, featuring Vijay, with lyrics that translate to "The state waits for you, little brother."
This has everyone talking about whether he's showing support for Vijay and his party, TVK, just as Tamil Nadu gets ready for its big Assembly election results on May 4.
TVK attracts 1st time voters
Even though exit polls hint that DMK might keep its hold on power, Vijay's TVK is getting a lot of attention, especially from first-time voters.
Many see Ilaiyaraaja's nostalgic post as more than just music; it feels like a cultural nod to Vijay and adds some extra emotion to the already exciting political scene in Tamil Nadu.