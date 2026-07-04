Alia-Sharvari's 'Alpha' earns over ₹15cr worldwide on Day 1
What's the story
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's latest release, Alpha, has opened strongly at the box office. The film, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe franchise, reportedly earned nearly ₹16 crore gross worldwide on Friday. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie features Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal parts.
Collection breakdown
'Alpha': Breakdown of India gross collection
The film raked in ₹9 crore net in India across 7,534 shows, according to Sacnilk. The total India gross collection stood at ₹10.8 crore. Meanwhile, the overseas market contributed ₹5 crore to the film's earnings, taking the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹15.8 crore.
Audience response
Audience reaction to the film
The overall occupancy of Alpha on Friday was 20.4%. The morning shows saw a footfall of 9.92%, which rose to 17.85% in the afternoon. The evening shows had a footfall of 19.69%, while the night shows witnessed the highest rate at 34.15%. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience.
Box office battle
Competition and comparison with other YRF Spy Universe films
Despite its strong start, Alpha is up against stiff competition from other theatrical releases like Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle and Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapis Aaunga. The film is also the weakest opener in the YRF Spyverse, with previous installments such as Pathaan and War 2 having massive openings.