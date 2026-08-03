Imran Khan wraps comeback film 'Adhure Hum Adhure Tum'

Khan described his upcoming film as a "grown-up romantic comedy" that is "age-appropriate to where I am now."

He said, "I've just worked with a really great young actor, Gurfateh Pirzada. Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. It's the one I simply had to make after 10 years."

The film marks Khan's first major project since Katti Batti, which was directed by Nikkhil Advani and co-starred Kangana Ranaut.

Earlier this year, Khan also made a special appearance in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.