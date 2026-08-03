Imran Khan wraps comeback film 'Adhure Hum Adhure Tum'
What's the story
Imran Khan, who was last seen in Katti Batti (2015), has confirmed his return to the silver screen after more than a decade. The actor recently wrapped up shooting for his comeback film, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, a Netflix original currently in post-production. In an exclusive chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, Khan spoke about the project.
Film details
'Grown-up romantic comedy' marks Khan's comeback
Khan described his upcoming film as a "grown-up romantic comedy" that is "age-appropriate to where I am now."
He said, "I've just worked with a really great young actor, Gurfateh Pirzada. Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. It's the one I simply had to make after 10 years."
The film marks Khan's first major project since Katti Batti, which was directed by Nikkhil Advani and co-starred Kangana Ranaut.
Earlier this year, Khan also made a special appearance in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.
Comeback
End of a decade-long hiatus
Khan's announcement puts an end to years of speculation about his return to acting.
After leaving the film industry post-Katti Batti, the actor has largely stayed away from the limelight, making only sporadic media appearances.
Adhure Hum Adhume Tum, also starring Bhumi Pednekkar, will premiere later this year.
Plot hints
Film is an 'evolved love story'
While details about the plot remain undisclosed, Khan's description of the film suggests it is a mature romantic comedy.
Meanwhile, speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra earlier, Pednekkar said, "It is Imran Khan's comeback film, and I am so excited about it because Imran had a genre of rom-coms, and that genre now nobody is doing."
"And he's come back with a film which is like his genre but elevated, more mature, more evolved love story."