'Twisted social experiment': Imran Khan compares 'Bigg Boss' to 'zoo'

Actor Imran Khan has given a scathing review of the popular reality show Bigg Boss , calling it a "twisted social experiment" that pushes contestants to their breaking point for entertainment. Speaking on podcaster Samdish Bhatia's show , he revealed he has been a guest in the Bigg Boss house thrice, and every time he was left "deeply disturbed."

Disturbing experience 'House is engineered to observe, provoke, exploit human behavior' Khan said, "I have been a guest on the show. It was very disturbing." He explained how the set design is created to observe contestants closely. "The house is engineered to observe, provoke and exploit human behavior under pressure." He compared the environment inside the house to a "zoo" where contestants are "deprived of food" and pushed into reacting aggressively. Salman Khan has been hosting the controversial reality show since 2010 and has contributed to its popularity.

House layout 'Bigg Boss' house design and its impact on contestants Khan went into detail about the Bigg Boss house layout. "All the way around the house, around the periphery, there is a passageway. All the inner walls are lined with mirrors." He revealed that camera crews sit behind these mirrors and constantly observe contestants. "That's why we wear black, so they don't see us. There's glass there, and we can sit this close and watch two people."