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Imtiaz Ali on casting Naseeruddin Shah in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' is directed by Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali on casting Naseeruddin Shah in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

By Isha Sharma
Apr 11, 2026
04:27 pm
What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently revealed the thought process behind casting veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah as a 95-year-old Sikh in his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, he said, "I spoke to Naseer because it is a finely calibrated role." "A 95-year-old Sikh going through the most intense experience of his life. That role led to Naseeruddin Shah, who I don't remember ever playing a turbaned Sikh... I wanted it to feel fresh."

Casting strategy

Naseer will play 95-year-old Sikh, Vedang will play younger version

Ali further explained his casting choices, saying, "For the younger parts, Vedang [Raina] had the face and charm to grow up to be Naseer at 95, and I was looking for someone who could play his character 78 years ago." He added, "For Sharvari, I wanted a look inspired by 1940s cinema, westernized, pristine, yet slightly foreign, and she fitted the bill completely."

Story inspiration

Ali reunites with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga;

Ali revealed that he had an idea for the story while working with Diljit Dosanjh on Chamkila. He said, "I was thinking about this story, but I had not approached him or discussed it in detail." "Only much later, as the story took shape, I realized it was increasingly reflecting who Diljit is." The film will release on June 12.

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