Imtiaz Ali on casting Naseeruddin Shah in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Ali further explained his casting choices, saying, "For the younger parts, Vedang [Raina] had the face and charm to grow up to be Naseer at 95, and I was looking for someone who could play his character 78 years ago." He added, "For Sharvari, I wanted a look inspired by 1940s cinema, westernized, pristine, yet slightly foreign, and she fitted the bill completely."

Story inspiration

Ali reunites with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga;

Ali revealed that he had an idea for the story while working with Diljit Dosanjh on Chamkila. He said, "I was thinking about this story, but I had not approached him or discussed it in detail." "Only much later, as the story took shape, I realized it was increasingly reflecting who Diljit is." The film will release on June 12.