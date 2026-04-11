Imtiaz Ali on casting Naseeruddin Shah in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently revealed the thought process behind casting veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah as a 95-year-old Sikh in his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, he said, "I spoke to Naseer because it is a finely calibrated role." "A 95-year-old Sikh going through the most intense experience of his life. That role led to Naseeruddin Shah, who I don't remember ever playing a turbaned Sikh... I wanted it to feel fresh."
Casting strategy
Naseer will play 95-year-old Sikh, Vedang will play younger version
Ali further explained his casting choices, saying, "For the younger parts, Vedang [Raina] had the face and charm to grow up to be Naseer at 95, and I was looking for someone who could play his character 78 years ago." He added, "For Sharvari, I wanted a look inspired by 1940s cinema, westernized, pristine, yet slightly foreign, and she fitted the bill completely."
Story inspiration
Ali reunites with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga;
Ali revealed that he had an idea for the story while working with Diljit Dosanjh on Chamkila. He said, "I was thinking about this story, but I had not approached him or discussed it in detail." "Only much later, as the story took shape, I realized it was increasingly reflecting who Diljit is." The film will release on June 12.