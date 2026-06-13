Imtiaz Ali reveals several actors, producers rejected 'Jab We Met'
What's the story
Imtiaz Ali, the acclaimed director of the 2007 blockbuster Jab We Met, has confessed that he never thought his film was "good enough to be made." In an interview with PTI, he revealed that he wrote the script for personal entertainment while working on his directorial debut, Socha Na Tha. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.
Filmmaker's journey
Ali thought the film was 'personal toy'
Ali, a newcomer back then, admitted to battling self-doubt during the filming of Jab We Met in Punjab. He said, "And this was a story that I wasn't even very proud of, honestly. I wrote this script just to entertain myself." "I never thought this film was good enough to be made. It was just my personal toy, so to speak."
Casting challenges
'Jab We Met' faced numerous rejections
Ali also shared that Jab We Met was met with numerous rejections from producers and actors. He recalled, "And when I did narrate it, believe me, this movie got rejected by producers and actors more than any other movie of mine." The director added that many questioned the story's lack of conflict and found certain elements unrealistic.
Positive response
Preity Zinta liked 'Jab We Met' script
Ali revealed that Preity Zinta was the first person to respond positively to Jab We Met. He said, "It took a long time for Jab We Met to find its cast. I had narrated it one time to Preity Zinta ... she was the first person who liked this story, this script." However, due to production delays, Zinta couldn't star in the film, and Ali eventually cast Kapoor Khan.
Future collaboration
Ali hopes to work with Kapoor Khan again
Ali further expressed his desire to cast Kapoor Khan in another project. Jab We Met, which follows two contrasting strangers who meet on a train and develop an unlikely friendship, remains popular for its memorable dialogues, music, and story. It also stars Saumya Tandon and Dara Singh.