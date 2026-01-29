Imtiaz Ali teams up with Diljit Dosanjh and AR Rahman for new film
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali just announced his next movie, bringing together Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah.
The film drops in theaters on June 12, 2026 after a slight delay.
Fans can look forward to the return of the Rockstar and Highway trio—Ali, AR Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil.
Why is everyone talking about this?
This project isn't just another love story—Ali calls it "a big heart" film that's personal but set on a huge canvas. It explores love, longing, and what connects people (and even a country).
With its mix of fresh faces and legends plus the much-loved creative team back together, this is already one of 2026's most anticipated releases—even before we know the title or see a first look.