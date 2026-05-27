Imtiaz Ali wishes to work with Alia Bhatt again

Imtiaz Ali , the acclaimed filmmaker behind Highway, has hinted at a possible reunion with actor Alia Bhatt . In an interview with India Today, when asked about a potential collaboration, he said, "Now I saw her recently, and I think she's looking very beautiful. So, I have my eyes on her again." He added that as a director, he has always been eager to work with actors like Bhatt.

Career milestone Recollecting their 1st collaboration, 'Highway' Released in 2014, Highway was a significant turning point for Bhatt's career. The film, directed by Ali, delved into themes of trauma and self-discovery through the character of Veera. At that time, Bhatt was still closely associated with her glamorous debut image after Student of the Year and Highway helped her establish herself as a serious performer in Bollywood.

Director's admiration Ali's thoughts on Bhatt's emotional honesty Ali has spoken about his admiration for Bhatt's emotional honesty and her instinctive understanding of performance. He recalled how even in confined spaces during Highway's shoot, she would subtly adjust her position so he could see her expressions. "She had this incredible tendency to tilt herself in standard ways so that I could also see her performance," he said.

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Actor's evolution 'Alia is someone who operates from a very rare space...' Ali also praised Bhatt's versatility, saying she effortlessly navigates between commercial entertainers and emotionally layered films. He cited Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as examples of her range. "Alia is someone who operates from a very rare space of emotional honesty," he said.

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