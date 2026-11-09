One stabbed at Jamie Foxx's Halloween party; suspect arrested
What's the story
A stabbing incident marred Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx's annual Halloween festival, Skvlk Fest (pronounced "skulk"), at his California home on November 7. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene after a man was reportedly stabbed in the neck. The victim sustained a superficial wound and was treated by paramedics on-site. One person has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, per reports.
Event details
Details about the event
The Skvlk Fest, a Halloween-themed music festival organized by Foxx's daughter Anelise, was in full swing when the incident occurred.
The event featured carnival-style rides and performances from artists like Tyga and Ty Dolla $ign.
Despite signs prohibiting "real or fake weapons," even if they were props for costumes, a stabbing took place.
Previous occurrence
Last year, rapper GloRilla was targeted
Last year, a glass bottle was hurled at rapper GloRilla during her performance at the same festival.
Foxx was seen defending GloRilla and questioning the person who threw the object.
"Why would you do something like that? Why would you throw something at the stage, man? This is for free," he had said then.
Mansion details
Foxx's mansion in Thousand Oaks, California
The incident took place at Foxx's 40-acre mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, which he bought for $10.5 million in 2007.
The property features 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms spread over a sprawling 17,000 square feet.
It also has a library, living room area, gym, gourmet kitchen with breakfast room, game rooms, and family rooms.
Further details about the suspect and the motive behind the stabbing are yet to be known.