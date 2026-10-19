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Home / News / Entertainment News / Security increased for Juhu celebrities after Tiger Shroff firing
Security increased for Juhu celebrities after Tiger Shroff firing
The incident took place on Sunday

Security increased for Juhu celebrities after Tiger Shroff firing

By Isha Sharma
Oct 19, 2026
09:35 am
What's the story

After the shocking firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, Mumbai Police have ramped up security for all VIPs and celebrities in the area. The move comes after shots were fired at Shroff when he was leaving a football ground near Pushpa Park on Sunday evening. The actor's driver, Firdaus, was injured in the incident but is reportedly stable and receiving treatment at a hospital.

Special attention

Special attention to Rohit Shetty

The police have reportedly paid special attention to filmmaker Rohit Shetty, given the previous firing incident at his residence.

An official statement from Mumbai Police said, "Mumbai Police has increased security for VIPs and celebrities in Juhu, with special attention to Rohit Shetty following a firing incident at his residence a few months ago."

Twitter Post

Security has been deployed outside Shroff's home

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Team statement

Earlier, Jackie Shroff's team said Shroff is okay

After the incident, Jackie Shroff's team addressed concerns about Shroff's safety, stating, "Tiger is okay. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile, a woman who witnessed the incident told paparazzi about the attack.

She said, "Main kaise bataun, hum log toh Tiger mein paagal the, par mera Tiger beta neeche poora let gaya, aur jo unka driver driving kar raha tha, usko zyada chot lag gayi."

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Investigation underway

Mumbai Police investigating the attack

The Mumbai Police have formed 15 special teams to investigate the case, with the Crime Branch also involved.

An FIR has also been lodged against three unidentified people.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg said, "Recognizing the seriousness of the incident, the Mumbai Police have deployed a sufficient number of teams, with various branches involved in the investigation."

Gang involvement

Lawrence Bishnoi gang takes responsibility for attack

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly represented by gangster Anil Pandit, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In an audio recording yet to be verified by the Mumbai Police, a man claiming to be Pandit said, "I am Anil Pandit, Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother. Regarding what happened [with] Tiger Shroff in Mumbai today, I, Anil Pandit, and my elder brother Harman Sandhu take responsibility for it."

Social media post

Pandit-Sandhu allegedly claimed attack in social media post

A social media post, allegedly by Pandit and Sandhu, also surfaced shortly after the attack.

It said in Hindi, "We had called him [Shroff] and tried to explain things...but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly."

"Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next."

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