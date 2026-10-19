Security increased for Juhu celebrities after Tiger Shroff firing
What's the story
After the shocking firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, Mumbai Police have ramped up security for all VIPs and celebrities in the area. The move comes after shots were fired at Shroff when he was leaving a football ground near Pushpa Park on Sunday evening. The actor's driver, Firdaus, was injured in the incident but is reportedly stable and receiving treatment at a hospital.
Special attention
Special attention to Rohit Shetty
The police have reportedly paid special attention to filmmaker Rohit Shetty, given the previous firing incident at his residence.
An official statement from Mumbai Police said, "Mumbai Police has increased security for VIPs and celebrities in Juhu, with special attention to Rohit Shetty following a firing incident at his residence a few months ago."
Twitter Post
Security has been deployed outside Shroff's home
VIDEO | Mumbai: Security deployed outside actor Tiger Shroff's residence after gunmen opened fire at his car in Juhu area on Sunday evening.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/bd9R62ARUx
Team statement
Earlier, Jackie Shroff's team said Shroff is okay
After the incident, Jackie Shroff's team addressed concerns about Shroff's safety, stating, "Tiger is okay. Thank you so much."
Meanwhile, a woman who witnessed the incident told paparazzi about the attack.
She said, "Main kaise bataun, hum log toh Tiger mein paagal the, par mera Tiger beta neeche poora let gaya, aur jo unka driver driving kar raha tha, usko zyada chot lag gayi."
Investigation underway
Mumbai Police investigating the attack
The Mumbai Police have formed 15 special teams to investigate the case, with the Crime Branch also involved.
An FIR has also been lodged against three unidentified people.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg said, "Recognizing the seriousness of the incident, the Mumbai Police have deployed a sufficient number of teams, with various branches involved in the investigation."
Gang involvement
Lawrence Bishnoi gang takes responsibility for attack
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly represented by gangster Anil Pandit, claimed responsibility for the attack.
In an audio recording yet to be verified by the Mumbai Police, a man claiming to be Pandit said, "I am Anil Pandit, Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother. Regarding what happened [with] Tiger Shroff in Mumbai today, I, Anil Pandit, and my elder brother Harman Sandhu take responsibility for it."
Social media post
Pandit-Sandhu allegedly claimed attack in social media post
A social media post, allegedly by Pandit and Sandhu, also surfaced shortly after the attack.
It said in Hindi, "We had called him [Shroff] and tried to explain things...but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly."
"Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next."