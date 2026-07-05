India and UK to launch film and streaming trade deal
Entertainment
Big news for movie and streaming fans: India and the UK are about to launch a new trade deal that makes it easier for film studios and OTT platforms in both countries to work together.
The agreement tackles tricky issues like rights management and talent movement, so expect smoother cross-country projects and more exciting content.
UK incentives help cut production costs
The pact also strengthens partnerships between groups like the British Film Institute and India's National Film Development Corporation.
With UK incentives helping cut production costs, India's media industry is set to grow from ₹2.78 trillion in 2025 to ₹3.3 trillion by 2028, opening doors for global collaborations and fresh storytelling.