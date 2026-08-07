India blocks 4,996 Telegram channels, 1,263 websites over pirated films
Entertainment
Big news for movie lovers and creators: The Indian government just blocked 4,996 Telegram channels and 1,263 websites that were sharing pirated films.
This move, disclosed in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, is part of a new law aimed at stopping illegal uploads and recordings.
Joint Secretary (Films) can issue takedowns
the Joint Secretary (Films) can issue takedown notices under the Information Technology Rules, 2021 and the Cinematograph Act, 1952.
Piracy hurts everyone in the entertainment world, from filmmakers to streaming platforms by cutting into their earnings.
While you might not see cheaper OTT subscriptions right away, experts say this crackdown could lead to more sustainable pricing in the future and better content for viewers.