India Cocktail Week returns to Gurugram October 24 and 25
Entertainment
India Cocktail Week (ICW) is back in Delhi-NCR on October 24 and 25, bringing two days of cocktails, food, and music to DLF Surface Parking in Cyber City, Gurugram.
After this stop, the festival will also travel to Bengaluru and Mumbai.
India Cocktail Week tastings and music
Expect tastings from more than 25 global and Indian spirit brands, plus international bar takeovers for something a little different.
There'll be great food options alongside the drinks, and both electronic and live music acts to keep the vibe going.
If you're into cocktails or just looking for a fun weekend plan with friends, ICW aims to deliver a memorable experience.