India launches new cell to make concerts bigger and better

Why should you care?

Live events in India are already a huge deal—worth over ₹20,000 crore in 2024 and growing fast. The LEDC wants to double the industry's size by 2030 and generate a total of 15-20 million jobs.

With big names like Enrique Iglesias touring alongside Indian stars, plus massive festivals drawing tens of thousands of fans, India is aiming for a top-five global spot in live entertainment.

If you love music or want in on the action, things are about to get even more exciting.