India launches new cell to make concerts bigger and better
India just set up the Live Events Development Cell (LEDC) to give a serious push to concerts and live shows.
Announced in July 2025, this move brings together government bodies, music rights groups, event companies, and more—all through a single-window system designed to make organizing events way smoother.
Why should you care?
Live events in India are already a huge deal—worth over ₹20,000 crore in 2024 and growing fast. The LEDC wants to double the industry's size by 2030 and generate a total of 15-20 million jobs.
With big names like Enrique Iglesias touring alongside Indian stars, plus massive festivals drawing tens of thousands of fans, India is aiming for a top-five global spot in live entertainment.
If you love music or want in on the action, things are about to get even more exciting.