This year also witnessed the success of small- and mid-budget films, such as Hanuman Ansh. Made on a budget of just ₹2 crore, it was the biggest success story of the year, earning over ₹440 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie surprised everyone by grossing ₹325 crore despite being a spinoff of a web series.

Meanwhile, foreign releases contributed over ₹1,500 crore to India's domestic box office earnings this year.