Indian cinema records biggest year ever, thanks to 'Dhurandhar,' 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Indian cinema has achieved a significant milestone in 2026, surpassing the ₹15,000 crore mark at the box office for the first time. This remarkable achievement comes after two of its worst years in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. The resurgence of theatrical business across all language industries has led to this turnaround. With 1,141 movies, Indian cinema registered a global gross of ₹15,637 crore.
Box office champions
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' 'Ramayana' lead collections in 2026
The record-breaking collection of Indian cinema in 2026 has been driven by the phenomenal success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ramayana. These two films have collectively earned over ₹3,000 crore, accounting for more than 20% of the total gross.
Other notable Bollywood hits include Border 2, Mirzapur, and Drishyam 3, reported Sacnilk.
Tamil cinema also contributed with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, a blockbuster that grossed ₹835 crore.
Surprising successes
Small films also made a mark
This year also witnessed the success of small- and mid-budget films, such as Hanuman Ansh. Made on a budget of just ₹2 crore, it was the biggest success story of the year, earning over ₹440 crore.
Mirzapur: The Movie surprised everyone by grossing ₹325 crore despite being a spinoff of a web series.
Meanwhile, foreign releases contributed over ₹1,500 crore to India's domestic box office earnings this year.
Upcoming release
Anticipation builds for SRK's 'King'
With six weeks left in 2026, there are several big releases lined up. Shah Rukh Khan's King is one of them.
The action entertainer marks Khan's first release in over three years and is expected to help Indian cinema end the year on a high note.
The last collaboration between SRK and director Sidharth Anand resulted in Pathaan, which was a massive success, grossing ₹1,050 crore.