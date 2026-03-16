'3 Idiots' casting director reacts to first-ever Best Casting Oscar

The 98th Academy Awards , held on Monday (IST), saw the introduction of a new category: Best Casting. This award recognizes the crucial role of casting directors in filmmaking. The first-ever recipient of this honor was Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another). In light of this historic win, Variety India spoke to filmmaker and casting director Rohan Mapuskar.

Casting's importance 'Casting is half the direction' Mapuskar, the casting director for iconic films like 3 Idiots and Ventilator, among others, stressed that casting should be taken seriously. He said, "Not just casting, all departments in films should get an award." "It gives you a sense of achievement and pushes you to do even better. I remember it was Rang De Basanti, due to which the term 'casting director' got noticed in India." "The person who does the casting is half the director."

Casting details 'We are trying to direct a person, audition him...' Mapuskar added, "When we direct a film, we think about every permutation and combination." "The same way, when we are casting, we read the character and think about which actor fits the bill." "We are trying to direct a person, audition him, and present him. These things matter a lot. So, I do feel there should be an award for the Best Casting Director."

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Casting's impact 'Half the time, films don't work because of wrong casting' Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee, known for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Street Dancer 3D, among others, said, "I think for the longest time, every award organization thought that selecting talent is not a talent." "Half the time, films don't work because of wrong casting." "That's why some projects don't appeal to you, which might have appealed to you on paper." "I think that must be the epiphany that's happened, and that's why the Academy came out with this award category."

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