Indian coach Gautam Gambhir sues AI deepfake creators: Here's why

Details of the case

Gambhir's case names both content creators and big platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Meta and X, Google and YouTube, and government bodies.

He relies on laws like the Copyright Act and the Trade Marks Act, referencing similar cases involving Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.

The timing is notable (this comes just after India's T20 World Cup win) and highlights growing concerns about digital identity misuse in sports and beyond.