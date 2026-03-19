Indian coach Gautam Gambhir sues AI deepfake creators: Here's why
Entertainment
Gautam Gambhir, head coach of India's men's cricket team, has filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court after his identity was misused through AI deepfakes and fake visuals.
He is asking for ₹2.5 crore in damages and wants a permanent stop to these impersonations.
Details of the case
Gambhir's case names both content creators and big platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Meta and X, Google and YouTube, and government bodies.
He relies on laws like the Copyright Act and the Trade Marks Act, referencing similar cases involving Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.
The timing is notable (this comes just after India's T20 World Cup win) and highlights growing concerns about digital identity misuse in sports and beyond.