Indian film 'Boong' wins Best Family Film at BAFTAs

Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani , follows a young boy in Manipur dealing with racial tensions and unrest while trying to bring his family back together. The film premiered at Toronto and was also shown at festivals in Warsaw, Mumbai, and Melbourne.

How Devi addressed Manipur's struggles during her speech

During her acceptance speech in London (with Paddington Bear presenting!), Devi spoke about Manipur's ongoing struggles.

She shared hopes for peace to return so that "We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dreams once again."