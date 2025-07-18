Indian Film Festival of Melbourne opens with Tillotama Shome's 'Baksho Bondi'
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is kicking off its latest edition with Baksho Bondi, a Bengali film starring and co-produced by Tillotama Shome alongside Jim Sarbh.
Directed by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi, the movie follows Maya, a working woman in Kolkata balancing multiple jobs while supporting her family through tough times.
'Baksho Bondi' had its world premiere at Berlin
Baksho Bondi—also known as Shadowbox—had its world premiere at Berlin earlier this year. It's set for physical screenings at IFFM from August 14-24, with the awards night on August 15.
The film is an international collaboration between India, France, the US, and Spain.
'Baksho Bondi' is a love letter to working women
IFFM director Mitu Bhowmick Lange called Baksho Bondi "tender, honest, and visually stunning."
Shome describes it as a "love letter to working women," shining a light on everyday resilience.
Both audiences and critics have praised its heartfelt story and performances.