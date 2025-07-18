Siddharth, R. Sarathkumar's '3BHK' to stream from August 4 Entertainment Jul 18, 2025

Get ready for 3BHK, a new family drama starring Siddharth and R. Sarathkumar, streaming August 4 on a major OTT platform.

Directed by Sri Ganesh, the film dives into the ups and downs of family life and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada—so pretty much everyone can tune in.