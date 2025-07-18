Next Article
Siddharth, R. Sarathkumar's '3BHK' to stream from August 4
Get ready for 3BHK, a new family drama starring Siddharth and R. Sarathkumar, streaming August 4 on a major OTT platform.
Directed by Sri Ganesh, the film dives into the ups and downs of family life and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada—so pretty much everyone can tune in.
Family drama also stars Devayani, Yogi Babu, and Meetha Raghunath
Alongside the leads, you'll see Devayani, Meetha Raghunath, Chaithra J. Achar, plus fan-favorites Yogi Babu and Subbu Panchu.
With its focus on relatable family moments and emotions, 3BHK is aiming to connect with viewers from all over India.