'Squid Game' takes its final bow with tribute video: Watch
Netflix has officially wrapped up Squid Game, dropping a final "Goodbye" video that takes fans back through the show's most unforgettable moments.
After three seasons and global hype, this is the official end—no more games, just one last look at what made Squid Game iconic.
'This is the end of the game'
The tribute video doesn't bring any new scenes but highlights the series' best bits and characters.
It opens with a message making it clear to fans that this is truly the finish line.
It's a warm send-off, letting everyone relive their favorite scenes without wondering if there's more coming.
No more seasons are coming, so don't ask!
Squid Game isn't just another show; it had a significant impact on Netflix and pop culture worldwide.
This farewell gives fans real closure and space to remember what made the series stand out—no cliffhangers or rumors, just a simple goodbye to an era-defining story.