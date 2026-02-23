Indian films from Northeast shine at international fests

'Boong' won Best Children's and Family Film at BAFTAs

Boong stands out as the first Indian film to win in its BAFTA category. It tells a heartfelt story of a young boy trying to bring his family together while dealing with life on the Manipur border.

The award was even handed out by Paddington Bear, who joked about getting marmalade on it—a fun touch!

Meanwhile, Not A Hero received a Crystal Bear Special Mention in the Berlin International Film Festival's Generation Kplus competition.

Both films show that stories from India's Northeast are finally getting their global spotlight—and that's something worth celebrating.