Indian TV broadcasters may challenge Trai cap at Supreme Court
Entertainment
Indian TV broadcasters might take their fight to the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court backed Trai's rule capping ads at 12 minutes per hour.
Broadcasters have pushed back against this since 2013, worried about losing revenue as pay-TV subscriptions drop and ad growth slows.
Indian TV ads ₹26,300 cr 2025
Ads are the main money-makers for Indian TV. In 2025, they brought in ₹26,300 crore out of the industry's total ₹62,000 crore revenue.
Pay channels rely on ads for up to 70% of their earnings, while free-to-air channels depend entirely on them.
With hundreds of pay and free channels out there, many fear tighter rules could hit their business hard.