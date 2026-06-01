Indian TV broadcasters may challenge Trai cap at Supreme Court

Indian TV ads ₹26,300 cr 2025

Ads are the main money-makers for Indian TV. In 2025, they brought in ₹26,300 crore out of the industry's total ₹62,000 crore revenue.

Pay channels rely on ads for up to 70% of their earnings, while free-to-air channels depend entirely on them.

With hundreds of pay and free channels out there, many fear tighter rules could hit their business hard.