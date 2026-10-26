'India's Got Latent' returns with contestant Raahil jabbing Kamra
Entertainment
On the latest episode of India's Got Latent, things got lively when Raahil, a contestant channeling Odi Ji (a playful Narendra Modi lookalike), took some witty jabs at comedian Kunal Kamra during a video call.
The show, hosted by Samay Raina, is back on Netflix and YouTube after a hiatus following past controversy.
Raahil's rupee joke scores 10
Raahil had everyone laughing with lines like, "The rupee has fallen. But do not worry, brothers. If the rupee has fallen, I am also the one who will pick it up."
He also teased Kamra for being too formal. Raahil played along with his own WhatsApp joke comeback.
The judges loved Raahil's performance so much he scored a perfect 10, just as he'd predicted earlier!