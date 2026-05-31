Indrans joins 'D55' after 'Karuppu' praise, director Periasamy reached out

Dhanush Mammootty lead 'D55' cast

D55 is making waves thanks to its impressive lineup: Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela lead the cast.

Fans can look forward to Dhanush and Sai Pallavi teaming up again after Maari 2, plus Mammootty's big return to Tamil cinema.

While plot details are still under wraps, Periasamy hints the film will celebrate everyday heroes making a real impact on society.