Indrans joins 'D55' after 'Karuppu' praise, director Periasamy reached out
Entertainment
Indrans is officially on board for the upcoming Tamil film D55 after receiving praise for his performance in Suriya's Karuppu.
He shared that director Rajkumar Periasamy personally reached out to him.
Dhanush Mammootty lead 'D55' cast
D55 is making waves thanks to its impressive lineup: Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela lead the cast.
Fans can look forward to Dhanush and Sai Pallavi teaming up again after Maari 2, plus Mammootty's big return to Tamil cinema.
While plot details are still under wraps, Periasamy hints the film will celebrate everyday heroes making a real impact on society.