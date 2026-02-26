'Industry' renewed for Season 5 ahead of finale: Details here
HBO just confirmed that Industry will return for a fifth and final season. Creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay say they want to wrap things up while the show's still at its best.
The Season 4 finale airs March 1, 2026, at 8pm ET/PT—an hour earlier than usual.
Average viewership for 'Industry' Season 4
Season 4 pulled in an average of 1.7 million viewers per episode—a solid 30% jump from season three's numbers.
The show streams on HBO Max, airs on HBO in the US, and is available via BBC in the UK.
Creators, Francesca Orsi share thoughts on renewal
The creators shared they're aiming to end things "on an unparalleled high."
Francesca Orsi from HBO praised Industry for tackling power, money, politics, and class—and gave a shoutout to the cast's standout performances.
Down and Kay also thanked their producers for helping bring their vision to life.