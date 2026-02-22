'Treated like...criminals': Influencer reveals 38-hour detention in South Korea, China

Popular social media influencer Sachin Awasthi has alleged that he and his wife were detained for 38 hours during their international trip to South Korea and China . In a series of Instagram posts , Awasthi described the experience as mentally and emotionally exhausting. He claimed they were denied entry into South Korea's Jeju Island and were taken to a holding facility without any clear explanation.

Detention details 'They blackmailed us into booking a really expensive return ticket' Awasthi further alleged that they were "blackmailed" into purchasing an expensive return ticket. He wrote, "Nobody told us what was going to happen. They blackmailed us into booking a really expensive return ticket." "Later, during transit through China, it continued. More waiting. More supervision." "Communication was restricted. No use of phone and no food and limited water."

Additional restrictions 'Sleeping conditions were worst' During their transit through China, Awasthi said they faced more restrictions. "No use of phone and no food and limited water. Sleeping conditions were worst." "Even the use of restrooms was monitored with a police official who had a bodycam and went to washroom with us (sic)."

Emotional toll 'They did not have right to treat us like criminals' Awasthi added that by the time authorities informed them they would be sent back, they were already emotionally drained. The return ticket cost nearly 10 times the usual fare, but they chose to pay to leave safely. "Immigration decisions are their authority. But they did not have any right to treat us like CRIMINALS." Awasthi warned travelers that "Travel looks glamorous online. But sometimes, things change in a few hours and test you emotionally in ways you never expect."

