Offset attended a yacht party hours before shooting
What's the story
Rapper Offset was shot on Monday night near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The incident took place at a valet area after 7:00pm and resulted in non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment. A representative confirmed that Offset is stable and under close medical supervision. Meanwhile, Page Six revealed the rapper's whereabouts before the shooting,
Party details
Offset was partying till 3:00am
Hours before the shooting, Offset attended a yacht party in Miami hosted by CC Waknine and her husband, Hai. CC Waknine owns the CC Rooftop Social Club, where Offset was seen partying till after 3:00am on Monday. "He (Offset) was being himself. He seemed totally fine," CC told the outlet. Rich The Kid was also present at this event with Offset.
Performance cancelation
Offset was scheduled to perform on Wednesday
Offset was scheduled to perform at Bacara Miami on Wednesday, but wasn't able to do so due to his injuries. CC expressed concern that Offset might experience trauma from this incident, especially after the death of Migos member Takeoff in 2022. "He's just really lucky that the guy missed," she said about Offset's shooting.
Arrest news
Lil Tjay arrested for disorderly conduct
Rapper Lil Tjay has been arrested in connection with the incident. He was booked into Broward County Jail on misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray charges. However, Tjay's attorney, Dawn Florio, denied any involvement of her client in Offset's shooting. "Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false," she said in a statement.