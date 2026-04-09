Offset attended a yacht party hours before shooting

Rapper Offset was shot on Monday night near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The incident took place at a valet area after 7:00pm and resulted in non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment. A representative confirmed that Offset is stable and under close medical supervision. Meanwhile, Page Six revealed the rapper's whereabouts before the shooting,

Party details Offset was partying till 3:00am Hours before the shooting, Offset attended a yacht party in Miami hosted by CC Waknine and her husband, Hai. CC Waknine owns the CC Rooftop Social Club, where Offset was seen partying till after 3:00am on Monday. "He (Offset) was being himself. He seemed totally fine," CC told the outlet. Rich The Kid was also present at this event with Offset.

Performance cancelation Offset was scheduled to perform on Wednesday Offset was scheduled to perform at Bacara Miami on Wednesday, but wasn't able to do so due to his injuries. CC expressed concern that Offset might experience trauma from this incident, especially after the death of Migos member Takeoff in 2022. "He's just really lucky that the guy missed," she said about Offset's shooting.

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