Inside Salman Khan's star-studded 60th birthday bash

Khan's parents, siblings, and their kids joined stars like Aditya Roy Kapur, Maniesh Paul, Mika Singh, and Sangeeta Bijlani for the festivities. Guests enjoyed a massive spread—think kebabs (veg and non-veg), paneer gravies, breads, classic Indian desserts like gajar ka halwa and gulab jamun—and even a Parisian patisserie counter. The farmhouse was decked out in white roses while a DJ kept the party going all night.

Birthday surprises beyond the farmhouse

Salman stepped outside to cut cake with photographers and shared slices with them—a sweet gesture that didn't go unnoticed.

As midnight struck, Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link lit up with birthday wishes for him.

And as an extra treat for fans: the teaser for his upcoming film "Battle of Galwan" was reportedly released for fans on his birthday.