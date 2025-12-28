Next Article
Malayalam cinema's legendary art director K Shekhar passes away at 72
Entertainment
K Shekhar, a trailblazer in Malayalam cinema's art direction, has died at 72 in Thiruvananthapuram.
He was famous for his creative set designs—especially the iconic anti-gravity room in My Dear Kuttichathan, a feat achieved without computers, predating similar Hollywood techniques by decades.
His passing is a big loss for the film world.
Ahead of his time—and still inspiring
Starting out in 1982 with Padayottam as a costume and publicity designer, Shekhar quickly made his mark.
His work on the song Aalippazham Perukkaan used clever tricks—like a rotating steel rig and styrofoam props—to make actors look like they were walking on walls.
Directors today, including Basil Joseph (Minnal Murali), say Shekhar's creativity continues to inspire new generations of filmmakers.