Malayalam cinema's legendary art director K Shekhar passes away at 72

Ahead of his time—and still inspiring

Starting out in 1982 with Padayottam as a costume and publicity designer, Shekhar quickly made his mark.

His work on the song Aalippazham Perukkaan used clever tricks—like a rotating steel rig and styrofoam props—to make actors look like they were walking on walls.

Directors today, including Basil Joseph (Minnal Murali), say Shekhar's creativity continues to inspire new generations of filmmakers.