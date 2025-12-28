Upendra's '45' earns ₹9.5cr in opening weekend

Packed theaters and what's keeping the buzz alive

By day three, 45 was still drawing crowds, averaging 30.6% occupancy—and night shows were even busier at over 40%.

Even with some mixed reviews and tough competition, fans seem hooked by the mix of action, philosophy, and the star power of Upendra teaming up with Shivarajkumar.

If this vibe keeps up, the film could stick around for a while.