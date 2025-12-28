Next Article
Upendra's '45' earns ₹9.5cr in opening weekend
Entertainment
Upendra's new Kannada film 45 kicked off with a bang, pulling in ₹9.5cr over its first three days.
It opened strong on December 25 with ₹5.5cr and kept up steady collections of about ₹2cr each on the next two days, with positive word-of-mouth potentially contributing to its performance.
Packed theaters and what's keeping the buzz alive
By day three, 45 was still drawing crowds, averaging 30.6% occupancy—and night shows were even busier at over 40%.
Even with some mixed reviews and tough competition, fans seem hooked by the mix of action, philosophy, and the star power of Upendra teaming up with Shivarajkumar.
If this vibe keeps up, the film could stick around for a while.