The film releases on August 21

'Insidious: Out of the Further' trailer: Sony promises more chills

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:55 am Apr 14, 202610:55 am

What's the story

The first trailer for Insidious: Out of the Further, the sixth installment in the popular horror franchise, was unveiled at CinemaCon on Monday. The film is a sequel to 2023's Insidious: The Red Door and introduces a new family facing "a terror that redefines what The Further is capable of." The Further is a dark dimension where troubled souls live. It will be released in theaters on August 21.