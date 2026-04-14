'Insidious: Out of the Further' trailer: Sony promises more chills
What's the story
The first trailer for Insidious: Out of the Further, the sixth installment in the popular horror franchise, was unveiled at CinemaCon on Monday. The film is a sequel to 2023's Insidious: The Red Door and introduces a new family facing "a terror that redefines what The Further is capable of." The Further is a dark dimension where troubled souls live. It will be released in theaters on August 21.
Casting news
New cast for 'Out of the Further'
The sixth installment won't feature Patrick Wilson or Rose Byrne, as it is a prequel to 2010's Insidious and 2013's Insidious: Chapter 2. The cast includes Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Sam Spruell, and Laura Gordon. Lin Shaye will reprise her role from previous films. Eve plays Gemma, a young mother who discovers she can travel into The Further. What's more, she can bring back what lives there as well. We'll find out what demons do with this discovery.
Production insights
Franchise has grossed over $740 million worldwide
The film is written and directed by Jacob Chase, with Jason Blum producing for Blumhouse. The Insidious series has been a commercial success, with five low-budget films grossing a total of $740 million worldwide. The latest installment, The Red Door, became the highest-grossing entry to date with $189 million globally.