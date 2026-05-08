Instagram creator Grace Nguyen announces husband Zach's death from cancer
Grace Nguyen, known as @gracepuzzles on Instagram, has shared that her husband Zach passed away from aggressive cancer on April 22, just one-and-a-half years after their wedding.
She announced his passing to her followers on May 6, calling their journey together "unbearably sad" but meaningful.
Nguyen shared story to help others
Zach was diagnosed with cancer in October 2024, the same month the couple got married.
Despite everything, the couple made the most of their time, traveling to Japan and Las Vegas, going on cruises, and supporting each other through tough treatments.
With Zach's encouragement, Grace started sharing their story online and quickly gained thousands of followers.
She now hopes to honor his memory by helping others going through similar challenges: "I don't normally like to post personal things like this but I want to share his and our story. And hey if anyone else can relate in any way, I hope you know you are not alone!"