Netflix and Instamart bring Eleven's powers to life with InstaStrange

InstaStrange is inspired by the telekinesis theme of Stranger Things, allowing fans to navigate through merchandise with simple hand gestures. The launch was teased through a creator-led social media video campaign featuring Indian internet personalities such as Chotu Tufan, Sahil Cylinder, Mukesh Kumar Sir, Pandiyamma, Pranjali, and Carrom King. The mockumentary-style film humorously depicts each creator preparing for the show's "final battle" in their own unique ways.

Offline experience

'Telekinesis Zone' to enhance the shopping experience

The InstaStrange experience will also be available offline at DLF CyberHub in Gurugram on Thursday, November 27. This "Telekinesis Zone" will feature exclusive merchandise drops, themed delicacies inspired by Hawkins, and immersive photo ops that blur the line between fiction and reality. Mayur Hola of Swiggy said this collaboration is about allowing fans to channel Stranger Things energy into their real lives.