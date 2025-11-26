Netflix and Instamart bring Eleven's powers to life with InstaStrange
What's the story
Netflix has joined hands with Instamart to introduce InstaStrange, a unique online store that allows fans to shop for Stranger Things merchandise using hand gestures. This innovative shopping experience is part of the promotional campaign for the upcoming fifth and final season of the popular show. The store can be accessed exclusively on Instamart.
Details
InstaStrange features and promotional campaign
InstaStrange is inspired by the telekinesis theme of Stranger Things, allowing fans to navigate through merchandise with simple hand gestures. The launch was teased through a creator-led social media video campaign featuring Indian internet personalities such as Chotu Tufan, Sahil Cylinder, Mukesh Kumar Sir, Pandiyamma, Pranjali, and Carrom King. The mockumentary-style film humorously depicts each creator preparing for the show's "final battle" in their own unique ways.
Offline experience
'Telekinesis Zone' to enhance the shopping experience
The InstaStrange experience will also be available offline at DLF CyberHub in Gurugram on Thursday, November 27. This "Telekinesis Zone" will feature exclusive merchandise drops, themed delicacies inspired by Hawkins, and immersive photo ops that blur the line between fiction and reality. Mayur Hola of Swiggy said this collaboration is about allowing fans to channel Stranger Things energy into their real lives.